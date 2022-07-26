ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Had Team of 14 Staffers to Teach Her Royal Duties—Book

By James Crawford-Smith
 3 days ago
Susan Docken
3d ago

The ONLY thing she had studied for was how to married to a Prince and get her hands on all that money. She probably was stalking Harry for quite a while. Even if she had 100 staff members trying to help her, she was focused on only ONE thing, MONEY.

morning dove
3d ago

She is a user of person, her lies and manipulation , she has not been taught any class or any mannerisms at all she comes in as all knowing but is really a psychopath, this is a syndrome Meegan Mayham! 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

she went in thinking she was going to be the next Princess Diana, and she has tried to copy her, she does have one major problem Princess Diana was a Princess she was a royal born Princess, maghen Markle is a want to be everything and has failed at most, starting with wanting to be an actress,

