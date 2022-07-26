Mötley Crüe, All IN fest and more: 10 big late-summer shows around Indianapolis

As summer winds down, Indianapolis' live entertainment scene will continue to burn white-hot with dozens of concerts and performances headed into fall.

Musicians are back on tour and, in some cases, still making up dates lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theater companies and art galleries have gotten back into the in-person swing of things.

There are too many shows to get an accurate count, but here are some highlights of what's coming in the next few months.

Charli XCX

Aug. 2 at The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.

Here's one for anyone looking for something a little different — some danceable pop music that's both catchy and vaguely experimental. The wildcard of the bunch.

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard

Aug. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Avenue

Whether the concert ends up good, bad or indifferent, the spectacle of Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts playing a football stadium in the year 2022 can't be easily ignored.

All IN Music & Arts Festival

Sep. 3-4 at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

The second weekend event looking to establish some Indianapolis staying power in the lucrative festival circuit will mix classic and modern rock on Labor Day weekend. It may be the deepest lineup of 2022 with headliners Death Cab for Cutie, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty and Portugal. The Man.

Keith Urban

Aug. 27 at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville

The four-time Grammy winner returns to a favorite local spot for one of the larger country shows on the books in 2022.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Sep. 1 at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville

In a true coup for fans of old school/East Coast hip-hop, two of New York's finest will hit Ruoff. Shaolin in the corn fields.

John Mulaney

Aug. 21 at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

Mulaney's long-awaited "From Scratch" tour rolls into a unique venue for comedy. The actor and comedian has a wealth of recent personal changes from which to draw material: a divorce, the birth of his first child and treatment for drug addiction.

International Violin Competition of Indianapolis

Preliminaries: Sept. 11-14 at the Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St. Semi-Finals: Sept. 16-19 at the History Center. Classical Finals for laureates to perform with the East Coast Chamber Orchestra: Sept. 21-22 at the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University, 610 W. 46th St. Finals for laureates to perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra: Sept. 23-24 at Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle.

Every four years, the Circle City has the profound privilege of hosting some of the world's top young violinists. This year, 40 will begin the 11th Quadrennial Violin Competition, and over the following weeks, the participants will be narrowed down to six laureates. Of those, one will be crowned as the gold medalist, who will receive a cash prize of $75,000, a Carnegie Hall recital debut, a CD recording contract, and website development and maintenance. The public can attend the rounds of the competition.

IndyFringe Theatre Festival

Aug. 18-Sept. 4 in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District downtown at the IndyFringe theaters, 719 E St Clair St .; The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Avenue ; and the Athenaeum., 401 E. Michigan St.

One of Indianapolis' beloved summer mainstays will return, with more than 400 local and national performing artists who will put together 285 performances in three weeks. Magic, dance, drama and comedy are among the avenues of expression. New this year is the IndyFringe Art Bazaar, a marketplace with sculptures, oil paints, watercolors and fiber art.

'Rudy' in Concert

Sept. 16 at Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle .

Hoosier pride and hope will join in this classic, made all the better by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performing Jerry Goldsmith's soundtrack as the movie plays on a 40-foot screen.

