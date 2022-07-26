Bucks County Saw An Increase In Housing Growth Last Year

Image via iStock.

There is a massive boom in suburban housing across the nation, and the counties surrounding Philadelphia are amongst the most well-off. Erin Davis wrote about the boom for Axios.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, Bucks County recorded growth in housing units of 0.2 percent. While it did not manage to beat out the national average growth rate of 0.96 percent in that period, the number still demonstrates a growing interest among homebuyers in the county.

Among other nearby counties, Chester County recorded growth in housing units of one percent, making it one of just two in the state to get above the national average growth rate. Montgomery County housing went up by 0.5 percent, while Delaware County saw an increase of 0.1 percent.

Davis’ data shows rings around major cities, where the city itself hasn’t seen much growth but the surrounding counties are going crazy. Bucks County is a perfect example of this; just outside of Philadelphia, many people move there to be close to a city while enjoying the rich landscape and smaller comunities.

Housing booms around Atlanta and Nashville were also observed in the chart. One unique area that has seen a boom in housing is the state of Utah.

As Bucks County conitinues to grow, the local economy and business community will see changes as more people come to make this area their home.

