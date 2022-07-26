Trips That Make Cents: Boat, fishing rod rentals in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md (WMAR) — It’s one of the best kept secrets in Baltimore County: boat rentals.

At Loch Raven Fishing Center, the Department of Recreation and Parks offers row boat, kayak and electric motor boat rentals. It’s first come first serve, $30 and under for the whole day.

“The battery does last about 2 hours but if you putter it out, put your anchor down have a picnic on your boat, throw some fishing rods out, you could really enjoy the whole day here,” said Colby Stein, the Baltimore County Aquatics Manager.

Speaking of fishing…

“We’re so pleased to be able to offer fishing rods, believe it or not, at the library,” said Sonia Alcantara-Antoine, director of the Baltimore County Public Library.

The fishing rods are available for check out at the North Point Branch, and are part of their Library of Things.

“It’s something that people don’t automatically think of when they think of something they can get at the library but we’ve got it all for free,” said Alcantara-Antoine.

From engravers and looms to telescopes, board games and science kits, they have fun family-friendly activities to either keep your kids entertained inside during the heat or get them out on the water.

“Today with inflation, everyone is counting pennies and they are watching their budgets very closely and the public library is a phenomenal way for your to stretch your dollars,” said Alcantara-Antoine.

You can place holds to make sure it’s available when you want it and if there’s something you want that they don’t currently have, you can request it.

“We actually have a committee that is in charge of the Library of Things. We do receive requests from the public and we talk to the staff about what is it that you’re hearing. What is that the community is asking for,” said Alcantara-Antoine.

The goal is to keep kids learning and exploring. Baltimore County Recreation and Parks has other opportunities for that too, like Miami Beach which now has kayak and paddle board rentals too.

“You get the natural aspect of things and you might see something surprising to you that you didn’t even know existed in Maryland. And then also it’s in your own backyard,” said Stein.

Stein recommends packing lots of sunscreen and water, and checking the forecast first. The parks have entrance fees, but Loch Raven does not. You also do have to apply to get a permit to fish in Maryland, but it’s an easy process online.