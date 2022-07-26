Ace of Trades: 'There was a greater plan for me'

ZANESVILLE – She knew what she wanted at a young age, and the passion is still there to this day.

“I started to dance at the age of 3,” recalled LeAnne Bader-Mock, “because my next-door neighbor studied, and I wanted to be just like her. My first costume was a black leotard with a blue tutu. I was hooked.

“Most kids would change their ideas of what they wanted to be when they grew up,” she added, “but I always wanted to be a dance teacher. My dream was to dance to share my love of dance with all types of people. Dance allows me to feel free to express myself. When you’re onstage, and you can see the audience engage with you and you can tell they’re genuinely enjoying it, it’s an amazing feeling. When you’re working with someone and teaching them to dance, and you start to see it all coming together, it’s the biggest reward for me.”

Today, Bader-Mock is president of Zanesville’s popular Dancing Divas.

“I truly enjoy working with this group of ladies,” she said. “It was such a journey as we created the Dancing Divas. It’s humbling what we’ve been able to create and the impact we’ve been able to have on our community to raise money for other non-profits charities.”

Bader-Mock was born in Detroit and moved to Zanesville at the age of 6. She graduated from Philo High School in 1988, then studied dance and theatre at Wright State University near Dayton.

“I was living the dream,” she declared. “I was on the path I dreamed of since the age of 3. Then in March of my sophomore year at Wright State my mother passed away. I was 20 years old, and my younger brother was just 18. I needed to come back to Zanesville. I really wanted to continue my dance education but didn’t have the support or money to continue.

"In the fall of 1990, I started the radio and television program at Ohio University Zanesville. By October I was working overnights at WYBZ FM and going to school and waitressing at Zaks Restaurant. I still dreamed of teaching dance, but I didn’t see how that would ever pan out.

“I’ve had to learn to be flexible,” she noted, “and to realize there was a greater plan for me. I’ve worked in radio and television for the last 32 years. I train and work with sales teams for over 800 radio and TV stations across the county. I’m also the business manager for the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra.”

Laura Schumann, music director and conductor of the orchestra, likes the arrangement.

“When LeAnne joined the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra as the business manager,” said Schumann, “it was clear the business side of the symphony was in great hands. With a combination of great marketing acumen and understanding of symphonic music, she hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped since.

“As a Dancing Diva,” Schumann added, “LeAnne is a force to be reckoned with. Having had the pleasure of working with her several years ago as a celebrity dance partner, she is a terrific dancer and teacher.”

“Looking back over my life, I’m pleased,” responded Bader-Mock. “I never want to stop learning and growing. I’m still excited each day to get up and work hard for what I believe in. At 52 I still have a lot more dancing left in this body. And with The Dancing Divas, I get the opportunity I thought I lost to share dance with audiences and people of all ages. I hope I can keep going for another 50 years.”

For more information about The Dancing Divas, log on www.thedancingdivas.com.

About the series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at trnews@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com.