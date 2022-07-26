Less rain, hotter temperatures this week

Mega Millions High Temperatures In case you're playing the Mega Millions, the high temperatures look like good numbers! (Garrett Bedenbaugh)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — It’s going to dry out the next couple of days as we crank up the heat.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday with fewer showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated showers and storms will develop on the sea breeze early to mid afternoon and any storms will move inland with time.

Less than a quarter of the area will see any significant rainfall but heavy downpours are possible for the areas that do see rain. For example, on Monday downtown Jacksonville had a strong shower over the area, while other neighborhoods saw no rainfall.

For the most part, this week will be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will build to 105+ by mid to late week.

In the tropics, there are no areas of immediate concern for now. Updates can always be found in Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh.

