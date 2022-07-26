ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Insulin medication getting harder to afford

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – Insulin has been dangerously expensive for years, forcing people to make life-threating financial decisions in order to afford it.

After paying for basic essentials like food and housing,14 percent of people who use insulin in the U.S. spend more than 40 percent of their remaining income on the medication.

Among the reasons for the high prices is “Evergreening” by drug companies – making minor adjustments to the medication or delivery system in order to extend the term of their patent, which discourages new and generic companies from making and selling the medication.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

