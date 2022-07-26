ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Federal public health emergency renewed another 90 days. What that means for GA Medicaid

By Brittany McGee
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32orHi_0gt1ymAu00
The Georgia Department of Health is asking Medicaid recipients to update their contact information as the federal public health emergency (PHE) could potentially end July 15. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

The Biden administration renewed the federal public health emergency (PHE) for another 90 days, a timely win as Georgia agencies prepared for Medicaid eligibility reviews to resume.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency order allowed states to adjust their policies to prevent people with Medicaid from losing health coverage. In Georgia, only people who died, were incarcerated, moved out of state or asked for their coverage to end had their cases closed, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS).

By renewing the public health emergency, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended this policy to Oct. 13.

In recent months, DHS asked Medicaid recipients to review and update their personal information on the Georgia Gateway website to be prepared for the PHE to come to an end. The personal information the agency is asking people to update includes:

  • Phone number
  • Address
  • Job or income
  • Number of people in the household

DHS plans to open an additional 108 offices across the state between August and November 2022, according to a news release. These offices will allow Medicaid recipients to have more fact-to-face interaction with DHS ahead of the emergency declaration ending, the release said.

In Muscogee County, DHS opened the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office on April 1 under a “hub” structure, spokesperson Kylie Winton told the Ledger-Enquirer. The office serves several counties in Region 8, she said. The Muscogee County office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DFCS offices in Harris and Chattahoochee counties will open to the public on Aug. 15, Winton said.

The location in Harris County will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the Chattahoochee County offices will operate on Tuesdays.

Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Georgia residents can find more information about the Medicaid unwinding process on the DHS website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Muscogee County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
County
Muscogee County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Public Health Emergency#Medical Services#General Health#Ga#Dhs#Phe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
2K+
Followers
56
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy