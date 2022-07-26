Trump Is So Narcissistic He Really Expected Pence To 'Ride Or Die,' Trevor Noah Says

Former President Donald Trump is so incredibly wrapped up in himself that he actually expected his Vice President Mike Pence to put everything on the line for him and overturn the vote during last year’s insurrection, Trevor Noah said on “The Daily Show.”

While his supporters were rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump only had a single comment about the chaos: that Pence had let him down. That was according to testimony last week before the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

“Wow,” said Noah. “Trump watched everything that happened on Jan. 6 and his biggest problem is that Mike Pence let him down — by, I guess, not being hanged?”

“He said he was my ride or die,” Noah said, using his “Trump voice.” “But when I asked him to die, he wouldn’t do it. What a loser!”

