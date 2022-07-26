Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

The only ones who should be making these decisions are the woman and her Dr. This should not be a political issue, politician's should not be playing Dr.and neither should pharmacists. Pay attention to who you vote for in your state elections. Get these woman haters out of office.
Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die
None of us chose to be here, but fortunately for most of us we were brought into this world by people who wanted us. Abortions given to save the mother's life have always and will always be available if necessary. THAT CALL WAS ON THE DR, because of being " unsure", time for training on the dos and don'ts. Abortions to rid a women of an unwanted pregnancy is immoral and should be against the law. Birth control happens before sex, not after. Afterwards you are definitely ending the life process of a human being and some call that murder.
Comments / 21