Tennessee’s gun laws can be complicated. Here are some of the basics.

wpln.org
Josh Stokes
3d ago
I threw the credibility of this article out when it said the main difference between semi auto and full auto is the sound
Reply(11)
40
James Brown
3d ago
the author and Leroy Farris need to be educated. If this happens to be a third grade extra credit project that it seems to be , good luck kiddo..
Reply
6
The Mill House
3d ago
No kidding. Semi autos may sound like “pow pow” but the full autos don’t doubt like they described. It’s more of a “pew-pew”. Some 10 year old write this for school.
Reply
6
Comments / 51