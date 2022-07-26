ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee’s gun laws can be complicated. Here are some of the basics.

By Damon Mitchell
wpln.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpln.org

Comments / 51

Josh Stokes
3d ago

I threw the credibility of this article out when it said the main difference between semi auto and full auto is the sound

Reply(11)
40
James Brown
3d ago

the author and Leroy Farris need to be educated. If this happens to be a third grade extra credit project that it seems to be , good luck kiddo..

Reply
6
The Mill House
3d ago

No kidding. Semi autos may sound like “pow pow” but the full autos don’t doubt like they described. It’s more of a “pew-pew”. Some 10 year old write this for school.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Long Gun#Gun Laws#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy