Why Energy Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 150.4% to close at $1.59 on Monday after declining 8% on Friday.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares climbed 82% to close at $5.55 on Monday after dropping 12% on Friday.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 62.5% to settle at $16.80.

Nano Labs Ltd NA jumped 55.5% to close at $10.56.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 55.4% to close at $1.01 on Monday after the company announced that primary endpoint was met in study for its treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP jumped 45.4% to close at $1.73 after WHO declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.

Koss Corporation KOSS surged 45.3% to settle at $11.20 following a Bloomberg Law report titled "Apple, Koss Reach Deal in AirPods Patent Case on Eve of Trial."

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA climbed 31.8% to settle at $13.75 after the company announced it will be acquired by MasTec for $14 per share in cash and stock.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE climbed 29.7% to close at $12.42. FaZe Clan recently completed combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.

NuCana plc NCNA gained 29.4% to close at $2.2250.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares gained 29% to close at $15.69 after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 20.4% to settle at $3.13. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil and natural gas prices.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 18.8% to close at $8.20.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation BRCN jumped 18.7% to close at $0.6648.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN gained 18.2% to close at $0.1771.

VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the results from its PALISADE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B did not achieve the primary endpoint.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND surged 16.9% to close at $1.14.

Zymergen Inc. ZY rose 16% to close at $2.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks in an all-stock transaction valued at an approximately $300 million.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 16% to settle at $2.6673.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD jumped 15.8% to close at $9.60 after reporting Q4 results.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB jumped 15.1% to close at $0.84. STEMTECH partnered with VERB in launching interactive video and livestreaming sales enablement apps to strengthen direct sales channel.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX gained 14% to close at $0.73.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG rose 13.7% to settle at $2.07 on above-average volume.

Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 12.9% to close at $0.4515. Versus Systems announced that it has signed its first television contract for new sports team-focused TV channel, which is expected to be launched in Q4 2022.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 10.9% to close at $2.04 after declining around 18% on Friday.

PARTS iD, Inc. ID climbed 10.7% to close at $1.19.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 10.3% to settle at $29.14. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 9.8% to close at $14.91.

Southwestern Energy Company SWN gained 9.8% to settle at $7.19. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

MP Materials Corp. MP jumped 9.5% to settle at $31.17 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 9.5% to close at $25.00. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE jumped 8.4% to close at $71.81 following the retirement of longtime head Vince McMahon and after the company provided Q2 guidance. Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $59 to $90.

Zenvia Inc. ZENV rose 7.7% to close at $2.10.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE gained 5.8% to close at $19.02.

Losers