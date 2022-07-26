ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Energy Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrwvV_0gt1l0PQ00

Gainers

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 150.4% to close at $1.59 on Monday after declining 8% on Friday.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares climbed 82% to close at $5.55 on Monday after dropping 12% on Friday.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 62.5% to settle at $16.80.

Nano Labs Ltd NA jumped 55.5% to close at $10.56.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 55.4% to close at $1.01 on Monday after the company announced that primary endpoint was met in study for its treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP jumped 45.4% to close at $1.73 after WHO declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.

Koss Corporation KOSS surged 45.3% to settle at $11.20 following a Bloomberg Law report titled "Apple, Koss Reach Deal in AirPods Patent Case on Eve of Trial."

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA climbed 31.8% to settle at $13.75 after the company announced it will be acquired by MasTec for $14 per share in cash and stock.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE climbed 29.7% to close at $12.42. FaZe Clan recently completed combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.

NuCana plc NCNA gained 29.4% to close at $2.2250.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares gained 29% to close at $15.69 after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 20.4% to settle at $3.13. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil and natural gas prices.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 18.8% to close at $8.20.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation BRCN jumped 18.7% to close at $0.6648.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN gained 18.2% to close at $0.1771.

VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the results from its PALISADE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B did not achieve the primary endpoint.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND surged 16.9% to close at $1.14.

Zymergen Inc. ZY rose 16% to close at $2.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks in an all-stock transaction valued at an approximately $300 million.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 16% to settle at $2.6673.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD jumped 15.8% to close at $9.60 after reporting Q4 results.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB jumped 15.1% to close at $0.84. STEMTECH partnered with VERB in launching interactive video and livestreaming sales enablement apps to strengthen direct sales channel.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX gained 14% to close at $0.73.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG rose 13.7% to settle at $2.07 on above-average volume.

Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 12.9% to close at $0.4515. Versus Systems announced that it has signed its first television contract for new sports team-focused TV channel, which is expected to be launched in Q4 2022.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 10.9% to close at $2.04 after declining around 18% on Friday.

PARTS iD, Inc. ID climbed 10.7% to close at $1.19.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 10.3% to settle at $29.14. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 9.8% to close at $14.91.

Southwestern Energy Company SWN gained 9.8% to settle at $7.19. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

MP Materials Corp. MP jumped 9.5% to settle at $31.17 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 9.5% to close at $25.00. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE jumped 8.4% to close at $71.81 following the retirement of longtime head Vince McMahon and after the company provided Q2 guidance. Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $59 to $90.

Zenvia Inc. ZENV rose 7.7% to close at $2.10.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE gained 5.8% to close at $19.02.

Losers

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 35.5% to close at $43.85 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF fell 29.6% to close at $1.62. Yoshitsu entered into definitive agreement to acquire Tokyo Lifestyle Limited.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 28.4% to close at $6.92 after the company announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 28.3% to close at $1.42. Addex recently announced it raised $4.2 million in equity financing.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 26.3% to close at $5.88 after the company announced a $20 million private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE dipped 18.9% to close at $2.83.
  • Centogene N.V. CNTG fell 17.6% to settle at $1.59.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 17.4% to close at $9.67. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited. GFAI shares fell 16.7% to close at $0.30 after jumping over 29% on Friday.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS dipped 16.1% to settle at $5.27.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV fell 16% to close at $4.4499.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA dipped 15.9% to settle at $1.96.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 15.7% to close at $18.42.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP fell 15.2% to close at $2.17.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB dipped 15.2% to close at $1.34. Acutus Medical recently issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 15.1% to close at $2.53.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dipped 15% to settle at $0.9013.
  • Newmont Corporation NEM dropped 13.2% to close at $44.59 after the company said Q2 sales results were down year over year.
  • Weber Inc. WEBR declined 12.7% to close at $6.56 after the company reported the departure of its CEO and issued Q3 sales warning.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB dipped 10.5% to close at $4.43.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 10.5% to settle at $1.97.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. DORM dropped 9.9% to settle at $105.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR fell 8.9% to close at $21.94. Sierra Wireless is expected to release Q2 results on August 11.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 7.9% to settle at $33.44. Beyond Meat is expected to report Q2 2022 results on Aug. 4.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dropped 7.8% to close at $0.95.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 7.8% to close at $0.2305 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 7.2% to close at $20.55 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter and lowered sales forecast.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT fell 6.8% to close at $11.93. SkyWater Technology is expected to report Q2 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Energy Systems#Energy Technology#Energy Market#Ipo#Markets#Govx#Redbox Entertainment Inc#Vrax#Nano Labs Ltd Na#Revb#Tnxp#Who#Monkeypox#Koss Corporation Koss#Koss Reach Deal#Mastec#Faze Holdings Inc#Faze#Faze Clan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy