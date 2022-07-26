Why Energy Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 150.4% to close at $1.59 on Monday after declining 8% on Friday.
Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares climbed 82% to close at $5.55 on Monday after dropping 12% on Friday.
Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 62.5% to settle at $16.80.
Nano Labs Ltd NA jumped 55.5% to close at $10.56.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 55.4% to close at $1.01 on Monday after the company announced that primary endpoint was met in study for its treatment of allergic rhinitis.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP jumped 45.4% to close at $1.73 after WHO declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.
Koss Corporation KOSS surged 45.3% to settle at $11.20 following a Bloomberg Law report titled "Apple, Koss Reach Deal in AirPods Patent Case on Eve of Trial."
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA climbed 31.8% to settle at $13.75 after the company announced it will be acquired by MasTec for $14 per share in cash and stock.
FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE climbed 29.7% to close at $12.42. FaZe Clan recently completed combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.
NuCana plc NCNA gained 29.4% to close at $2.2250.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares gained 29% to close at $15.69 after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern.
Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 20.4% to settle at $3.13. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil and natural gas prices.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 18.8% to close at $8.20.
Burcon NutraScience Corporation BRCN jumped 18.7% to close at $0.6648.
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN gained 18.2% to close at $0.1771.
VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the results from its PALISADE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B did not achieve the primary endpoint.
Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND surged 16.9% to close at $1.14.
Zymergen Inc. ZY rose 16% to close at $2.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks in an all-stock transaction valued at an approximately $300 million.
GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 16% to settle at $2.6673.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD jumped 15.8% to close at $9.60 after reporting Q4 results.
Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB jumped 15.1% to close at $0.84. STEMTECH partnered with VERB in launching interactive video and livestreaming sales enablement apps to strengthen direct sales channel.
Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX gained 14% to close at $0.73.
SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG rose 13.7% to settle at $2.07 on above-average volume.
Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 12.9% to close at $0.4515. Versus Systems announced that it has signed its first television contract for new sports team-focused TV channel, which is expected to be launched in Q4 2022.
Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 10.9% to close at $2.04 after declining around 18% on Friday.
PARTS iD, Inc. ID climbed 10.7% to close at $1.19.
PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 10.3% to settle at $29.14. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.
Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 9.8% to close at $14.91.
Southwestern Energy Company SWN gained 9.8% to settle at $7.19. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.
MP Materials Corp. MP jumped 9.5% to settle at $31.17 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.
HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 9.5% to close at $25.00. Shares of several energy companies traded higher amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE jumped 8.4% to close at $71.81 following the retirement of longtime head Vince McMahon and after the company provided Q2 guidance. Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $59 to $90.
Zenvia Inc. ZENV rose 7.7% to close at $2.10.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE gained 5.8% to close at $19.02.
Losers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 35.5% to close at $43.85 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF fell 29.6% to close at $1.62. Yoshitsu entered into definitive agreement to acquire Tokyo Lifestyle Limited.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 28.4% to close at $6.92 after the company announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 28.3% to close at $1.42. Addex recently announced it raised $4.2 million in equity financing.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 26.3% to close at $5.88 after the company announced a $20 million private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE dipped 18.9% to close at $2.83.
- Centogene N.V. CNTG fell 17.6% to settle at $1.59.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 17.4% to close at $9.67. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited. GFAI shares fell 16.7% to close at $0.30 after jumping over 29% on Friday.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS dipped 16.1% to settle at $5.27.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV fell 16% to close at $4.4499.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA dipped 15.9% to settle at $1.96.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 15.7% to close at $18.42.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP fell 15.2% to close at $2.17.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB dipped 15.2% to close at $1.34. Acutus Medical recently issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 15.1% to close at $2.53.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dipped 15% to settle at $0.9013.
- Newmont Corporation NEM dropped 13.2% to close at $44.59 after the company said Q2 sales results were down year over year.
- Weber Inc. WEBR declined 12.7% to close at $6.56 after the company reported the departure of its CEO and issued Q3 sales warning.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB dipped 10.5% to close at $4.43.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 10.5% to settle at $1.97.
- Dorman Products, Inc. DORM dropped 9.9% to settle at $105.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR fell 8.9% to close at $21.94. Sierra Wireless is expected to release Q2 results on August 11.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 7.9% to settle at $33.44. Beyond Meat is expected to report Q2 2022 results on Aug. 4.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dropped 7.8% to close at $0.95.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 7.8% to close at $0.2305 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 7.2% to close at $20.55 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter and lowered sales forecast.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT fell 6.8% to close at $11.93. SkyWater Technology is expected to report Q2 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022.
