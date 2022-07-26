Police: man exposes himself to women in stores in Buford, Dawson Co

Gwinnett police searching for man wanted for exposing himself at Gwinnett stores Do you recognize this man? Gwinnett police say he is wanted for exposing himself and sexual battery across the county. (Gwinnett County Police )

Police are looking for a man who has been exposing himself to women in stores in Buford and in Dawson County. He’s a white male, between 5′8″ and 5′10,” weighing between 175 and 200 pounds. He’s also accused of physically groping some store workers.

Police are searching for a man accused of sexual battery and exposing himself across stores in north Georgia.

Gwinnett County police released Monday photos of the man they hope the public can help identify. Investigators believe the man is also connected to other acts in Dawson County.

Gwinnett police say the man is wanted for two incidents at the Clothes Mentor store off Buford Drive on March 17 and Vans store at Mall of Georgia on July 6.

In each case, the victim reported that the man exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on them. The man escaped on foot.

Police said that he asks an employee or someone to assist him and then assaults them.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 175-200 pounds. Police say the man has small, decayed teeth.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was at the Mall Monday, where he talked to shoppers who were nervous.

“It makes you stay on high alert for sure,” one shoppers aid.

Susan Carpenter said she will be looking out for the man when she heads back to work at the Mall of Georgia.

“When I go to work at six in the morning we’re always aware,” Carpenter said. “We look around to make sure we don’t walk by bushes or trees and tuff.”

Gwinnett investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

