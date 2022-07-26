Kirby Smart on Georgia-Oregon opener: ‘That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet’

Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

As it stands right now, the Georgia-Oregon game is set to be a matchup between an SEC program and a PAC-12 foe.

But given how the Oregon program was built in recent years under now Miami coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks have one of the more physical teams in the country along the trenches.

Add in former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is now in charge of the program as a first-year head coach, and sprinkle in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at quarterback and you get a matchup that will look a lot like something you might see on an October Saturday.

