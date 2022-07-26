ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart on Georgia-Oregon opener: ‘That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

As it stands right now, the Georgia-Oregon game is set to be a matchup between an SEC program and a PAC-12 foe.

But given how the Oregon program was built in recent years under now Miami coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks have one of the more physical teams in the country along the trenches.

Add in former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is now in charge of the program as a first-year head coach, and sprinkle in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at quarterback and you get a matchup that will look a lot like something you might see on an October Saturday.

Athens, GA
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

