PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

www.pottsmerc.com
Aristarchus of Samos
3d ago
I see there's no mention of gifting. Every year you can give away $14k to any one individual, or organization, you choose, relative or not. As for property, sell it to your chosen relative(s) for $1, at least, IIRC, 3 years prior to your death and your "inheritance" is taken care of. Might want to verify the latter.
Reply
2
Lisa Shoemaker
3d ago
Everyone needs a Certified Elder Law attorney. It's more than just a Will. They will sit up your medical directives, power of attorney etc. A Will off the internet isn't good enough for red tape Pennsylvania.
Reply
2
Comments / 3