Local briefs: scam alert in Oconee Co, rabies alert in Hall Co

The Oconee County Library is again open and operating on a normal schedule: there were reduced hours and a disruption of weekend service last week, a staffing shortage caused by coronavirus cases among staff at the library in Watkinsville.

An elderly Oconee County woman was recently scammed out of $80,000 after she thought she had won a large amount of money as a prize. The 80 year-old woman mailed cash to the scammers three separate times over three weeks. Investigators in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine where the money was sent.

Four drug suspects—one from Athens and three from Elberton—are arrested and booked into the Elbert County jail. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says they were caught with drugs that included marijuana and methamphetamine.

There is a rabies alert for Hall County, a rabid raccoon confirmed in Clermont.

We have this morning the name of the woman who was killed in a fire in Hall County: 50 year-old Melissa Maynor was killed in a blaze that burned a mobile home on East Hall Road three weeks ago. A Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation is ongoing.

