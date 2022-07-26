ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Public Schools refining Graduate Profile

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools is hosting an event today encouraging community members to help refine the district’s “Graduate and Student Profiles”.

The profile is a document used by the district to specify the cognitive, personal and interpersonal skills a student should have when they graduate.

Interested community members can participate in a planning workshop this morning from 9 to noon at Holyoke High School.

You can RSVP online , breakfast will be provided.

