Holyoke Public Schools refining Graduate Profile
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools is hosting an event today encouraging community members to help refine the district’s “Graduate and Student Profiles”.
The profile is a document used by the district to specify the cognitive, personal and interpersonal skills a student should have when they graduate.What is covered by insurance if storms damage your home?
Interested community members can participate in a planning workshop this morning from 9 to noon at Holyoke High School.
You can RSVP online , breakfast will be provided.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0