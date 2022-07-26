Ohio Intel jobs open: Where can you apply?

Above: See our report on how Intel may impact the Ohio housing market.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more are all on the table at Ohio’s coming Intel plant.

Career listings spotted Monday showed that Intel is looking to fill at least 14 types of positions for its semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. Although the company delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio plant over the CHIPS Act stalling in U.S. Congress, it still moved ahead with bringing construction crews to the planned site for “early work.”

An employee enters Intel’s OC21 building on its campus in Chandler, Ariz. on June 24, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Among the job listings were a single contract employee listing, one marked “entry-level” and 12 marked as looking for an “experienced hire.” View the full list below:

Technical Support Project Manager: Contract

Facilities Commissioning Manager: Experienced

Tool Install Project Manager: Experienced

Tool Install Design Manager: Experienced

Tool Install Manager: Experienced

Facilities Electrical Engineer: Experienced

Facilities Chemical Engineer: Experienced

Facilities Mechanical Engineer: Experienced

Construction Manager: Experienced

Basebuild Project Manager – Civil/Structural/Architectural: Experienced

Basebuild Project Manager: Experienced

Basebuild Construction Project Manager: Entry-level

Design Integration Lead: Experienced

Manufacturing Network Engineer: Experienced

Read below for a summary of each job, and the requirements Intel said it’s looking for:

Technical Support Project Manager: Contract

Handles customer support and learns DigiT products to maintain a working relationship between customers and partners in the Ohio site.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and a year of experience in customer support or project management.

Facilities Commissioning Manager: Experienced

Ensures that installations are performed by Intel specifications and assist the company in identifying and solving construction problems.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering or Instrumentations and Controls, or six years of experience in facilities commissioning with high-tech projects. Or, 10 years of experience in facilities commissioning for high-tech projects in lieu of a degree.

Tool Install Project Manager: Experienced

Manages suppliers for day-to-day operations, and manages multiple tool installation, conversion and demolition projects.

Training assignments in Arizona or another Intel site may be required.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering or Architecture or Construction Management with four years of experience in project construction management. Or, a Master of Science degree in the same fields with three years of applied experience. Or, five years of tool install experience in lieu of a degree.

Tool Install Design Manager: Experienced

Executes designs and creates cost forecasts for the tool install design program.

The hired candidate will have to temporarily relocate to Oregon or another Intel site for training assignments for six months to a year long.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Structural or Chemical Engineering or Architecture, with four years of experience in design and construction.

Tool Install Manager: Experienced

Leads the tool install construction operations for the entire Intel Ohio plant campus.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Construction Management with six years of people management experience. Or, 15 years of experience in construction, project engineering or project manager area coordination in lieu of a degree.

Facilities Electrical Engineer: Experienced

Ensures systems are operation-ready and integrated into the operation per the project schedule.

The hired candidate will have to temporarily relocate to Arizona or another Intel site for training assignments for six months to a year long.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with an emphasis on power systems and four years of experience. Or, a Master’s degree in the same field with two years of experience.

Facilities Chemical Engineer: Experienced

Ensures systems are operation-ready and integrated into the operation per the project schedule.

The hired candidate will have to temporarily relocate to Arizona or another Intel site for training assignments for six months to a year long.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Process Engineering, Bio-Chemical or Chemical Engineering with four years of experience with bulk chemical systems. Or, a Master’s degree in the same field with two years of experience.

Facilities Mechanical Engineer: Experienced

Ensures systems are operation-ready and integrated into the operation per the project schedule.

The hired candidate will have to temporarily relocate to Arizona or another Intel site for training assignments for six months to a year long.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Fire Protection Engineering and four years of experience in facilities operations, HVAC or fire protection systems. Or, a Master’s degree in the same field with two years of experience.

Construction Manager: Experienced

Manages day-to-day construction operations and ensures a safe work environment, working with factory staff, CS Operations management and Fab Construction Enterprise management.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Construction Management with four years of experience in the semiconductor or high-tech industry as a leader in construction.

Basebuild Project Manager – CSA: Experienced

Plans and delivers base build construction projects, from project initiation to closeout.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management or Civil or Structural Engineering with four years of experience in related fields. Or, a Master’s degree in the same fields with three years of experience.

Basebuild Project Manager: Experienced

Plans and delivers base build construction projects using multiple project delivery and compensation strategies.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management or a related Engineering degree with four years of experience with construction management on major facilities. Or, a Master’s degree in the same fields with three years of experience.

Basebuild Construction Project Manager: Entry-Level

Plans and delivers base build construction projects using multiple project delivery and compensation strategies.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Construction Management or Engineering or a related field. Or, one year of experience with construction project management in lieu of a degree.

Design Integration Lead: Experienced

Plans the mechanical and electrical capacity of the manufacturing equipment Intel needs in its factory, and pre-assigns the tools to their facility.

The hired candidate will have to temporarily relocate to Oregon or another Intel site for training assignments for six months to a year long.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Chemical or Electrical Engineering with four years of design experience in the construction industry. Or, a Master’s degree in the same fields with three years of experience.

Manufacturing Network Engineer: Experienced

Determines and deploys manageable computing and network services on site.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or any related field, and three years of practical experience installing and configuring Cisco or network equipment. The candidate must also be previously certified CCNA or willing to obtain CCNA certification within a year.

Cindi Harper, Intel’s Vice President of Global Talent Planning & Acquisition, presents a list of jobs that the company’s new Ohio plant will need, and what education they should have. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

NBC4 traveled to Chandler, Arizona, to see an existing Intel plant that set the model for what the company will bring to Ohio. There, Intel Vice President of Global Talent Planning & Acquisition Cindi Harper gave examples of other jobs that the plant would look for, along with the degrees Ohio students should pursue to get them. She said that in total, Intel would be hiring around 10,000 people to work on and inside of the plant.

“Although 3,000 of them will actually be in our fabs long-term, 7,000 of them will be right beside us in construction and other trades,” Harper said. “And typically our trades hire very similarly to the type of talent that we have.”

Some of the job openings listed a required temporary relocation to Chandler and other Intel sites, but Harper did not have a set time in mind when these new employees would make the training trip. However, she did mention when the company intended to ramp up hiring and scouting at Ohio universities.

“We’re still working through the details of the timing,” Harper said. “We’re hoping to be on campuses in the fall of this year. And if you think about that, you’re hiring for them to graduate in June of next year.”