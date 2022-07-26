ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Are you worried about a recession, Charlotte? Tell us what you think.

By Hannah Lang
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
Prices are still rising, the Federal Reserve is headed toward another interest rate hike and an increasing number of economists are warning of a possible recession.

And recently, another warning sign has flashed with the inversion of the yield curve, an economic indicator that measures the sentiment of bond investors. The niche metric is one of the most historically accurate predictors of a recession.

We want to know: do you think the economy is headed toward a downturn? Are you making changes in your own life to prepare? Let us know in the survey below. If you’d like to be interviewed or have your story told, you can email me, Hannah Lang, at hlang@charlotteobserver.com.

Signs of recession?

There are some signs that all is well: consumer spending is still relatively strong and unemployment remains low. On calls with investors last week, the leaders of Charlotte’s three major banks assured listeners that a downturn is not guaranteed.

On top of that, most local economists agree that in the event of a downturn, Charlotte would fare better than many other cities.

Rightway
3d ago

Yep! Go to the grocery store and see how much more you’re paying! You can only blame biden and his administration! Remember in November!

