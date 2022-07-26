Pet of the Week: Meet Bosley

Bosley is such a sweet and playful boy. He loves playing with toys and enjoys being outside. He seems to do well with other dogs and with cats at the Humane Society Serving Crawford County's shelter. Bosley will be neutered, up to date on age appropriate vaccinations, flea treated, dewormed, rabies vaccinated, heartworm tested and microchipped prior to adoption.

If you think he would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus, to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 with questions.