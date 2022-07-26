It's time to celebrate Louisville's fried chicken heritage and its crunchy, juicy greatness

Tell someone anywhere on this planet that you’re from Kentucky and the first thing they say is usually something about an association with that famous international fried chicken conglomerate.I’ve always responded with a hard no and a reminder that Kentucky is known for so many other things than just fried chicken — Muhammad Ali. Bourbon. The Kentucky Derby.

It’s a little cringy, I think, to have my home associated with fast food sold by the bucket.

But lately, I’ve started to question that. Ok, maybe not the bucket part, but the food itself, and our ties to it.

Fried chicken is good, after all. Like, really, really good. Few foods on this earth can top the fried chicken my Eastern Kentucky great-grandma made; the 80-pound dynamo would wring the neck of a chicken in her backyard and fry it up in lard in the skillet that looked as ancient as her. Now, the dish has become a default celebration and gathering food among our friends and family. Birthdays, Shakespeare in the Park, Sunday afternoon picnics, hangover brunches, Tuesday nights when we need a pick-me-up — we turn to fried chicken.

So it was over a platter of Chicken King, 639 E. Broadway, on National Fried Chicken Day recently that my husband and I were talking chicken with our friend and Old Louisville neighbor Jonathan Klunk and his husband. Klunk is the co-listing agent for the Claudia Sanders Dinner House which recently went up for sale, so the iconic Kentucky dish has been a big topic for us lately, specifically how and why we ought to be celebrating it, ideally with a fried chicken fest right here in Old Louisville.

This idea was further fueled by a conversation we had recently with Jessica Dillree of Louisville Tourism. Dillree is firmly in the camp of leaning into our fried chicken heritage (along with bluegrass music while we’re at it, which I am 100% behind as the granddaughter of a bluegrass musician!).

“I think that if you were asking someone ― from anywhere across the country ― to do a word association exercise with Kentucky, almost all of them would say fried chicken (or at least as many as saying Bourbon and Kentucky Derby),” Dillree told me later. “Obviously, Kentucky comes to mind because of Colonel Sanders and KFC ― and we should be proud that he popularized it across the globe! So, not only should we embrace this history and natural association, but we should capitalize on it! Obviously, in Louisville, fried chicken is so much more than a global fast food chain ― it’s a part of what we grew up eating and cooking with our grandmas, it’s Indi’s for a picnic, Equus & Jack’s Lounge for date night or Chik’n & Mi for brunch. We not only do fried chicken well in Louisville ― but we have such a great variety and chefs that showcase it in so many amazing ways.”

And indeed they do.

A few years ago when the International Association of Culinary Professionals came to town, some local food folks led tours. I opted to show these writers, editors and food television pros just how our local chefs and restaurateurs were celebrating fried chicken. It was the first tour to sell out, and everyone who came along absolutely loved the chance to try versions from (the late, great) Butchertown Grocery, Shirley Mae’s and more. And I was happy to share Royals Hot Chicken with viewers of United Airlines’ Three Perfect Days Louisville. Still, I couldn’t shake the idea that we shouldn’t hitch ourselves to the fried chicken wagon.

Until now.

The Southern Exposition put what’s now Old Louisville on the map in the late 1800s as the nation emerged from the Civil War, showcasing the bounty and potential of Kentucky. As we find our way in a post-COVID world, how about a celebration of all things Louisville and Kentucky and fried chicken right there in Central Park, complete with bluegrass music and all the fixings. Klunk, a fellow advocate for and enthusiast of our neighborhood, first suggested it, and I can’t stop thinking about it. Imagine people coming by the thousands to taste the fried chicken beyond the one they know so well?

And that chicken serves as a gateway to the wide-ranging culinary scene we’re all so proud of. Come for the fried chicken, stay for the Scandi bakery, the craft beer, the artisan bread, the fusion sushi, the vegan delicacies, and all the other joys of our restaurants and bars.

“The world loves fried chicken,” says Klunk. “They want it. They want what Kentucky has to offer and it just makes no sense that we would not be proud of that and want to reclaim it. … right now I'm just looking for a break in my schedule that lets me really focus on something of that magnitude.”

An event like this will take a village though, so, he says, “I’m soliciting interested individuals who would like to participate in the planning.”

Count me in.

5 Fried Chicken restaurants to try in Louisville

Chicken King: 639 E Broadway; 502-589-5464Chick’n & Mi: 1765 Mellwood Ave., 502-890-5731Joella's Hot Chicken: 3400 Frankfort Ave., 13401 Shelbyville Road, 502-895-2235Royals Hot Chicken: 736 E. Market St., 10310 Shelbyville Road, 502-919-7068Shirley Mae's Cafe: 802 S. Clay St.; 502-589-5295