As a young boy, Shively seemed to have everything and it was all shiny and new

With nickels and dimes tucked securely in our pockets, we rendezvoused on our bikes at St. Matthias Catholic School for our long day’s journey. It was less that 2 miles, but it would feel like 50, pedaling south along Dixie Highway, for the promise of a good time.

In the early 1960s, Shively Park was a childhood renaissance, with a swimming pool, baseball diamond, basketball goals, a bowling alley, tennis courts, fireworks shows and a Sherman tank for kids to climb on. The Shively Library was an architectural gem, the coolest building we’d ever seen. The main reason for our journey though, was for a nickel you could buy a bag of candy and trinkets from an old vending machine at Dixie Suburban Fire Department, next to the park.

Once upon a time, there were eight bourbon distilleries that were built on unincorporated land south of Louisville and north of an area known as St. Helens following prohibition. At the height of the depression, the City of Shively came into being after being approached by the distilleries and convinced to incorporate, to stop Louisville from annexing the land to avoid paying high property taxes. With a steady stream of money from the distilleries, Shively became the fastest-growing city in the state of Kentucky in the 1950s.

It quickly became a landing spot for young families, but all were not welcome in this place as Andrew Wade IV and his wife, Charlotte, discovered in 1954. Wade, a Black Korean War veteran, and his family were constantly harassed and eventually dynamited from a home purchased for them in Shively by activists Carl and Anne Braden. In a cruel twist of fate, it was Carl Braden, who was sentenced to 15 years for sedition for breaking the Jim Crow laws of the day.

With white flight in full swing in the 1960s, Shively became a segregated middle-class utopia, complete with neatly groomed homes, new schools and a golf course.

To a young boy, Shively seemed to have everything and it was all shiny and new.

I could buy parts needed to build a Schwinn Stingray from the bike shop and shift through the gears of a real GT40, just like the 24 hours of LeMans winner, all the while sitting motionless in the showroom of Byerly Ford. A group ride to Shively wouldn't be complete without a stop at Mother's Cookies to dumpster dive for day old cookie packages.

In an early example of adaptive reuse, Arlan’s Department store, opened in a former Seventh Street tobacco warehouse. It was dark, cringy and felt like a death trap, but was known for its bargains. After closing its doors for good, the structure burned to the ground in 2016.

Joe Gerth:The Shively of yesteryear has gone by the wayside. Here's how it happened

Tired of playing only cover songs in the local band, the Mersey Beats-USA, guitarist Steve Ferguson would visit bandmate and Shively native Terry Adams, at his home on Farnsley Road. That jam session would spawn the legendary band NRBQ.

While I never lived in Shively, I always seemed to live near it. For the first quarter of my life, it was ever-present.

As the distilleries began to leave, so did the easy money that flowed from them. The city’s budget went from surpluses to shortfalls. Shively’s peak population never rose above 20,000 and has been in a slow decline since 1970. It has suffered along with West Louisville from a lack of economic growth and high poverty rates.

Somewhere in the latter half of the 20th century the town became the butt of jokes and dubbed, “Lively Shively.” With the possible exception of its Seventh Street strip clubs, Shively was anything but lively.

Despite the jokes and broadsides thrown at it, one thing has remained unchanged. Shively Park remains the jewel of the city. A respite for young and old, from problems both past and present. The swimming pool and bowling alley are long gone, but the Sherman tank remains.

Pat McDonogh is a veteran photographer at The Courier Journal. Reach him at pmcdonogh@courier-journal.com.