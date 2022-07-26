Positive tests, students & vaccines: Answering your COVID-19 questions as students return

As crowds of Indiana University students move back to Bloomington and kids in grades K-12 go back to school soon, the pandemic persists with low but steady case numbers. The virus is still contagious, even if a person is vaccinated.

If you have news fatigue or need to catch up on COVID-19 protocols, here's a quick rundown of where Monroe County is with COVID cases:

How many COVID cases are there?

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Monroe County had 903 cases as of July 21. However, IU Chief Health Officer Aaron Carroll said current reporting is unreliable because many people testing positive at home are not included in the total.

The city of Bloomington reported on July 21 that 10 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. This brings its total case number to 372 since the start of the pandemic.

The IU COVID-19 dashboard no longer displays case numbers. However, it reports 82.8% of students, faculty and staff are vaccinated.

The city of Bloomington's wastewater monitor is another way to get a sense of how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community.

Where and when should I get my booster dose?

Whether you are looking to get your first dose or a booster, the state has a landing page for questions as well as a tool to pair you to a vaccine provider suited to your needs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends different periods of time between vaccine doses based on age and type of vaccine. Information based on your situation can be found online on the CDC website that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3PSHtTP.

Do I have to pay to be vaccinated?

All vaccines should still be free, Carroll said. If a fee is requested, he said people should go somewhere else.

Where can young children get vaccinated?

all children age 6 months through 5 years be vaccinated for the virus. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are available for this age group.

The government agency maintains the vaccines have been thoroughly tested and are safe. As a pediatrician, Carroll said he gives tons of vaccines that help young children build immunity.

"The risks of disease are still way worse than the risk from vaccines," he said.

Do IU students still need to get the vaccine?

The guidelines for IU students are pretty much the same as they were last year. All IU students, unless they have an approved exemption, are still required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Students need to report their initial vaccination doses through an online form. They also can voluntarily report any boosters.

"We want people to get boostered," Carroll said. "We hope you do. We will beg you to and even entice you to, but it's not on the same level as the broad vaccination series."

Testing will still be available on campus, and the university will be giving out free antigen tests. Some tests will be available through on-campus vending machines, which students can access with their crimson cards.

What do I do if I test positive with an at-home test?

If you have questions about what to do after testing positive, the CDC has updated protocols as well as a quarantine and isolation calculator.

At the moment, there is no government reporting system for people who test positive for COVID-19. For IU students, there is a self reporting form.

If someone tests positive, Carroll said people should let their bosses and close contacts know. He also said people should quarantine for five or more days at home.

Rapid antigen at-home tests can be ordered and shipped through the mail for free from the federal government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or picked up at the Monroe County Health Department.