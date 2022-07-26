ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willistown Township, PA

Three New Development Options Presented for Fate of 246-Acre Property in Willistown Township

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willistown Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#White Horse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy