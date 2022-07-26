Water Main Breaks in Lake Balboa Closing Intersection to Traffic

Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call regarding a water main break around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Gloria Avenue in the Lake Balboa neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

The intersection was blocked off to traffic for repair work by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Debris and blocks of concrete were all along the streets. No injuries were reported.

As of 5:25 p.m., crew members were still on scene working on the repairs. It was unknown at the time of this report when the repair would be completed.

