Virginia Attorney General threatens lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate exception denials at hospital system

Stand with Truth
3d ago
The other vaccines required had been studied for YEARS. The CDC wanted to wait 75 years before publishing data on Covid vaccines. Well that doesn't sound suspicious at all.
4
Anne Doyle Hauer
3d ago
I have had to be tb tested get a hepatitis series to work. Many of the populations had these diseases. Why the drama with this vaccine?
3
Jim
3d ago
maybe because hundreds of thousands of people have been crippled or killed by the "vaccine" with zero benefit to show for it? theinfowar DOT tv/watch?id=62df35df42c90e2a5c2ef061
2
