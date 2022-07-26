C&N Bank Donates $30,000 to Area School Committed to Nondenominational, Faith-Based Education

C&N Bank made an EITC-participatory donation to Plumstead Christian School.

C&N Bank has donated $30,000 to Plumstead Christian School (PCS), a nondenominational, faith-based institution with two Bucks County campuses: Plumsteadville and Chalfont. The support was awarded to PTS through the bank’s participation in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

PTS, founded in 1948, educates students from preschool to Grade 12, seeking to launch them into college.

It describes itself as a “caring environment where students are educated to think biblically, serve effectively, and lead Christ-centered lives.” The school’s diverse community comprises students from more than 70 churches.

The C&N support will fund scholarships.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, PCS Head of School, commented “Plumstead Christian School’s enrollment has grown by over 40 percent in the past three years, as more and more Christian families are seeing the value of immersing their children into a school environment that embodies their own family values. We are so thankful for the kindness and generosity that C&N has shown to our school through the years. We are especially grateful for their most recent EITC gift — a gift that will help many families to afford the PCS difference for their children.”

On hand to present the check and represent C&N were Blair T. Rush, President of C&N’s Southeast Region, and Cindy Zamroz, VP; Commercial Lending Relationship Manager. Rush commented, “C&N is proud to support Plumstead Christian School and is inspired by its faith-based educational philosophy and commitment to establishing and maintaining an effective partnership with parents and local churches.”