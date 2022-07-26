Southampton-Based Franchisee Has Ambitious Growth Plans for New Qdoba Locations

Image via The Integritty Group/ Tig Corp.

A new Qdoba location is opening at 690 Rockhill Drive in Bensalem.

Southampton-based The Integritty Group is planning a major expansion which will include opening 30 new Qdoba locations in the Philadelphia region. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the expansion for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The local group intends to add a total of 60 new Qdoba locations across five states over the following decade. The ambitious expansion kicked off with the opening of the latest Bensalem location on July 25, with at least four more active letters of intent under negotiation in the region for new spots.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant currently operates a total of 760 locations in the country in 45 states. The Integritty Group owns locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, and Florida, including 21 in the Philadelphia area.

“Right now, our main focus is where we kind of started; in this Bucks, Montgomery county area and there’s a lot of growth coming,” said Shane Lenahan, The Integritty Group’s director of operations.

Currently, out of the 21 locations operating in the Philadelphia region, four are in Delaware and one is in South Jersey. The group also sees potential opportunities for growth in those areas, according to Lenahan.

Read more about The Integritty Group in the Philadelphia Business Journal.