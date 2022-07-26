Bucks Built Startup Fund Announces Third Cohort of Businesses

Image via William Johnson, Visit Bucks County.

The Bucks Built Startup Fund, an accelerator run by Doylestown-based Startup Bucks, has announced the third cohort of five startups that will receive $25,000 each to develop their businesses. Isabel Tehan wrote about the recent business news in The Philadelphia Business Journal.

The new cohorts include AccuTennis, BioVeras, Saint Rocco’s Treats, Thrivv, and Xenoil.

AccuTennis, a Perkasie-based business, uses cameras and software to analyze data for player development in racket sports. BioVeras, based in Doylestown, uses blockchain to collect and verify clinical trial data with the goal of enabling the faster launch of life-saving treatments.

Saint Rocco’s Treats, another Perkasie-based company, offers a new brand of dog treats made from just five ingredients. Thrivv, a Doylestown-based science and technology backed dermatological company, focuses on hair growth and post procedure skincare.

Southampton-based Xenoil is a eco-conscious manufacturing company looking to mitigate carbon emissions by reusing plastics for 3D printing.

The selected five businesses will receive both funding and 12 months of advisory support from the local accelerator. The Bucks County Industrial Development Authority is supplying the funding to for the Startup Fund.

In addition to thes five Bucks County business, seven other businesses will receive up to $5,000 in grant funding. This will bring the total amount of funds assocaiated with the local business developments to around $155,000.

This year’s group will look to build on the success of previous cohorts, as last year’s class went on to raise over $6 million in additional funding.

The Bucks Built Startup Fund received more than 100 applicants for this recent cohort. This was narrowed down to 10 finalists. Those finalists then pitched their concepts to a panel who evaluated their plans and the potential economic impact they could have on the county.

For all additional information, read all about the recent developments to the Bucks Built Startup Fund in The Philadelphia Business Journal.