New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

wblk.com
Harry Gold
3d ago
when you think a sales tax is the problem average people are facing, YOU don't deserve to govern our state. these politicians are more ignorant than our primary school students. wake up people, we're being played.
Reply(2)
10
Jim Monheim
3d ago
the gas holiday did not save any money 3 days after it started prices were back up the exact amount the tax relieved
Reply(12)
9
Collete Johnson
3d ago
Thanks to people like you Governor and this administration we know exactly who to blame and I’m sure once elections are over the tax will be back . What about on food?? Those babies won’t need diapers if they don’t have food!! The people know the truth and you’re all going down!
Reply
5
Comments / 61