ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mayor Vi Lyles wins third term, Bokhari wins tight District 6 race

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimple Ajmera
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Michael Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy