ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through Great Neck Plaza apartment building; 21 people displaced

Police are investigating a Great Neck Plaza apartment building fire that left several people displaced.

According to police, the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Monday on Chapel Place.

Officers and local fire departments were able to safely evacuate about 70 residents. The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

According to the Red Cross, they provided emergency assistance to 11 households, including 21 people – of which 20 were adults and one was a child.