Fire erupts in Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential fire erupted in a home on Pine Hill Road in Manchester on Tuesday morning.
Fire officials said the flames were called in just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
Crews were wrapping up the scene just after 5 a.m., according to officials. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
News 8 will continue to update this story with any new developments.
