Fire erupts in Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential fire erupted in a home on Pine Hill Road in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the flames were called in just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews were wrapping up the scene just after 5 a.m., according to officials. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

