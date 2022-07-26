ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Fire erupts in Manchester home

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential fire erupted in a home on Pine Hill Road in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the flames were called in just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews were wrapping up the scene just after 5 a.m., according to officials. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

News 8 will continue to update this story with any new developments.

