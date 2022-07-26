Casey Anthony Rumored Cop Lover Loses Court Battle To Silence Vlogger

Source: Mega

An in-your-face blogger has the constitutional right to videotape Casey Anthony’s once rumored cop lover when he’s on duty – but a Florida judge ruled she cannot attack the officer’s character for dating America’s Most Hated Mom, Radar has exclusively learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The off-the-wall case erupted in Palm Beach County Circuit Court after Sgt. Malcolm Allison sought a restraining order against Amanda Vielma, aka “Acura Amanda,” who claims she was allegedly threatened after making social media posts about Casey’s relationship with the hunky lawman.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

But Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Caracuzzo flatly rejected Allison’s stalking claim because Vielma confronted him while he was on duty and in uniform.

“This Court needs to turn to whether the speech and actions of Ms. Vielma is of public or private significance,” the judge wrote in the July 21st order. “The Court finds that the actual encounters of Ms. Vielma are of public significance as she made contact and spoke to him while he was working in his capacity of an officer.”

However, the judge criticized Vielma’s decision to comment “about the police officer’s character as a result of his private life choices,” specifically mentioning the conniving Casey in her four-page decision.

Article continues below advertisement

"Personal attacks as to his private life is not of public concern, it had no legitimate purpose, and it was done to annoy or harass Mr. Allison,” the judge noted. “The only conduct this Court found that has no constitutional protection is the one attacking the Officer on his private affairs.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Florida fuss erupted last month when Vielma reposted a year-old video of Casey telling police the jealous girlfriend of her ex, Allison, got angry and tossed a drink on her lap during a barroom cat fight.

Vielma ramped up the rhetoric by writing, “How can someone with children sleep next to Casey Anthony,” in reference to the reviled mom being acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee, 2, in one of the country’s most high-profile cases of 2011.

Since then, Vielma claimed she’s received numerous anonymous threats against her life and her children — and has confronted Allison three times in exchanges she dutifully recorded and posted on her YouTube channel.

Allison, who denies locking lips with Casey, told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that he considered Amanda a dangerous pest whose desire to gain social media fame interfered with his duties as a peace officer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"She does show up at people’s (911) calls with her friends to try and antagonize a response from an officer to get YouTube clicks,” he claimed. “She puts a spin on any story she is doing strictly for (YouTube) likes. It’s a crappy way to make a living. The job is hard enough without people trying to put a different spin on it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Vielma celebrated the court victory by posting a video blog standing outside of the West Palm Beach Police Department – a place she was forbidden from visiting after Allison got a temporary restraining order on July 1, which prohibited her from going near him or his workplace.

“(The judge) basically said I have a First Amendment right to record government officials in the course of their duties,” Vielma told RadarOnline.com. “It didn’t consider it harassment because I was filming him on duty and in his uniform. The judge was not biased towards any side, and she upheld the law.”

Allison could not be reached for comment.