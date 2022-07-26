ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Casey Anthony Rumored Cop Lover Loses Court Battle To Silence Vlogger

By Douglas Montero
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unCgg_0gt1JlpK00
Source: Mega

An in-your-face blogger has the constitutional right to videotape Casey Anthony’s once rumored cop lover when he’s on duty – but a Florida judge ruled she cannot attack the officer’s character for dating America’s Most Hated Mom, Radar has exclusively learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The off-the-wall case erupted in Palm Beach County Circuit Court after Sgt. Malcolm Allison sought a restraining order against Amanda Vielma, aka “Acura Amanda,” who claims she was allegedly threatened after making social media posts about Casey’s relationship with the hunky lawman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7AFe_0gt1JlpK00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

But Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Caracuzzo flatly rejected Allison’s stalking claim because Vielma confronted him while he was on duty and in uniform.

“This Court needs to turn to whether the speech and actions of Ms. Vielma is of public or private significance,” the judge wrote in the July 21st order. “The Court finds that the actual encounters of Ms. Vielma are of public significance as she made contact and spoke to him while he was working in his capacity of an officer.”

However, the judge criticized Vielma’s decision to comment “about the police officer’s character as a result of his private life choices,” specifically mentioning the conniving Casey in her four-page decision.

Article continues below advertisement

"Personal attacks as to his private life is not of public concern, it had no legitimate purpose, and it was done to annoy or harass Mr. Allison,” the judge noted. “The only conduct this Court found that has no constitutional protection is the one attacking the Officer on his private affairs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aKhA_0gt1JlpK00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Florida fuss erupted last month when Vielma reposted a year-old video of Casey telling police the jealous girlfriend of her ex, Allison, got angry and tossed a drink on her lap during a barroom cat fight.

Vielma ramped up the rhetoric by writing, “How can someone with children sleep next to Casey Anthony,” in reference to the reviled mom being acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee, 2, in one of the country’s most high-profile cases of 2011.

Since then, Vielma claimed she’s received numerous anonymous threats against her life and her children — and has confronted Allison three times in exchanges she dutifully recorded and posted on her YouTube channel.

Allison, who denies locking lips with Casey, told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that he considered Amanda a dangerous pest whose desire to gain social media fame interfered with his duties as a peace officer.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40e5z3_0gt1JlpK00
Source: Mega

"She does show up at people’s (911) calls with her friends to try and antagonize a response from an officer to get YouTube clicks,” he claimed. “She puts a spin on any story she is doing strictly for (YouTube) likes. It’s a crappy way to make a living. The job is hard enough without people trying to put a different spin on it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Vielma celebrated the court victory by posting a video blog standing outside of the West Palm Beach Police Department – a place she was forbidden from visiting after Allison got a temporary restraining order on July 1, which prohibited her from going near him or his workplace.

“(The judge) basically said I have a First Amendment right to record government officials in the course of their duties,” Vielma told RadarOnline.com. “It didn’t consider it harassment because I was filming him on duty and in his uniform. The judge was not biased towards any side, and she upheld the law.”

Allison could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 70

Shucky Ducky
2d ago

I wonder why people aren't afraid to be in a relationship with a person who would murder their own child for romance ????

Reply(8)
85
Sky Changes
2d ago

I always thought she had an oddly shaped skull with a weird hairline.. I know, that’s shallow of me.. but considering what’s she’s done.. idc

Reply(3)
37
Veronica Banda
2d ago

I hope that police officer doesn't marry her if they have kids together one of their kids might end up missing and dead too

Reply(2)
52
Related
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Florida Cop: I’m Not Casey Anthony’s Secret Lover, Sergeant Tells Radar As He Breaks Silence On Romance Rumors

Devilish diva Casey Anthony sparked another thunderstorm in Florida’s West Palm Beach — this time, pitting her alleged ex-boyfriend against a gung-ho video blogger, who charges her life is being threatened because of a social media post about "America’s Most Hated Mom."The Florida fuss has even forced Casey’s supposed former flame, Sgt. Malcolm Allison, to speak out exclusively to Radar to defend his reputation and flat-out deny he ever locked lips with the reviled mom acquitted of murdering her daughter, Caylee, 2, in one of the country’s most high-profile court cases in 2011. Also caught in the tempest is...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him

R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Allison
The US Sun

Major update after Gabby Petito’s parents win massive victory in legal battle against Brian Laundrie’s family

GABBY Petito's parents earned a massive victory in their legal battle against Brian Laundrie's family after a judge decided to move forward with the case. The court's ruling was made based on Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino's statement during the search for Gabby, which Judge Hunter W Carroll called "objectively outrageous".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlogger#Stalking
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy