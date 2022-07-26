Car’s owner found in hospital after fiery crash

ESOPUS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Saturday, July 23, at about 4:10 a.m., deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a car on fire on State Route 213 in Rifton. Upon arrival, deputies found the car near the Wallkill River on State Route 213 between State Route 32 and Perrine’s Bridge. Members of the Rifton Fire Department were actively trying to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was put out, deputies and fire crews were able to confirm that there was no one inside the car. The registered owner of the car was later found at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston, being treated for what appeared to be minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the accident and who was driving the car is still ongoing. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Rifton Fire Department, St. Remy Fire Department, Tillson Fire Department, and the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.