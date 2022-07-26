A popular WNY pizza place with a big social following is expanding

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Macy's Place Pizzeria, a popular Cheektowaga pizza spot with a large following on Instagram, is now expanding with a second location coming soon.

Macy's Place announced on its social media platforms Monday that it will be opening Macy's Place Pizzeria 2.0 in Kenmore. The new location will be taking over Jacobi & Sons at 3100 Delaware Avenue and is expected to open in September.

The post on social media says the Kenmore location will be coming in September 2022.

Macy's has been serving the Cheektowaga area for 15 years, according to its website. The business, known for its unique pizzas including a fish fry pie, has nearly 34,000 followers on Instagram.