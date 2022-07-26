Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting That Left 3 Injured At Kensington Mini-Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were shot at a mini-market in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The drive-by shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and East Cumberland Street.

Police say someone started shooting from the back seat of a car, striking a 49-year-old man in the left foot, a 25-year-old man in the left leg, and a 35-year-old employee of the mini-market who was inside the store with the gate closed.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police are searching for a gold-colored vehicle that the suspect was traveling in while shooting in the direction the victims were located in.

No arrests have been made at this time.

