Fossil of ‘first animal predator’ named after David Attenborough

Geologists have found the fossil of the earliest known animal predator, believed to be a 560-million-year-old specimen.

While the discovery is the first of its kind, the specimen is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones living on the planet today.

Palaeontologists who found the fossil in Charnwood Forest, Leicestershire, have named it ‘Auroralumina attenboroughii‘ in honour of Sir David Attenborough.

The iconic broadcaster says he is “truly delighted” with his new namesake, having been an “ardent fossil hunter” while at school in Leicester.