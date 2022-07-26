ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 hearings – live: Raskin ‘doesn’t buy’ Secret Service’s explanation for missing texts

By Graeme Massie,Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Congressman Jamie Raskin , one of the Democratic members of the Jan 6 select committee, said last night that he does not believe the US Secret Service ’s explanation for why agents’ texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 are missing.

The service recently provided the select committee with a single text. Asked by Late Show host Stephen Colbert what he thought, Mr Raskin replied: “I don’t really buy that for one minute...there was a preplanned migration of phones that just happened to be on the same day as the first violent insurrection in American history? So I’m a little dubious of that.”

Meanwhile, the committee has revealed that Donald Trump heavily edited the text of a speech he recorded the day after the Capitol riot , cutting a crucial sentence that called for those who violently attacked Congress to be prosecuted.

Along with videotaped testimony from various administration witnesses, the committee released footage of Ivanka Trump confirming that the handwriting on the script is her father’s.

Comments / 1

