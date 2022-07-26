ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine: Zelensky’s wife tells Piers Morgan she hopes challenge of war will ‘unite’ couple

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena, has told Piers Morgan she hopes the challenges of the war in Ukraine will further “unite” the couple.

The president of Ukraine added that he feels the same way during an interview that is set to air on TalkTV on Wednesday (27 July).

“I agree with the theory that marriage gets stronger with challenges,” Ms Zelensky explained.

“We have become more interested in each other, I think in our case, it will be the same story... I wish that this challenge will make us more united.”

The Independent

The Independent

