Public Safety

New phone scam targets Amazon customers in NJ

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Comments / 29

NicknameJD
3d ago

I usually get those calls but I ask to talk to their mothers and they start insulting me without any reason. I don't get a lot of those calls lately.

Kat Stapleton
3d ago

They seem to like using Amazon's name because of its popularity. They know a high percentage of people are out there waiting for orders.Another one is "we have charged $999.00 to your account for your order, if you didn't make this order press #1.

sassysenior76
3d ago

Did it to me also said someone had BOUGHT a $3700 washer & dryer. Who spends $3700 on a washer & dryer does a cleaning lady come with it. lol

