New phone scam targets Amazon customers in NJ

nj1015.com
NicknameJD
3d ago
I usually get those calls but I ask to talk to their mothers and they start insulting me without any reason. I don't get a lot of those calls lately.
Reply
11
Kat Stapleton
3d ago
They seem to like using Amazon's name because of its popularity. They know a high percentage of people are out there waiting for orders.Another one is "we have charged $999.00 to your account for your order, if you didn't make this order press #1.
Reply(4)
10
sassysenior76
3d ago
Did it to me also said someone had BOUGHT a $3700 washer & dryer. Who spends $3700 on a washer & dryer does a cleaning lady come with it. lol
Reply(1)
5
Comments / 29