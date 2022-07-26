ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What could be Florida Gov. DeSantis’ undoing on the national stage? HBCUs.

By Nicholas Mitchell
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 112

Idonnafingcare
3d ago

Personally, I could care less about woke or anti-woke I treat people like people with respect, I don't care about your skin color, or your hair, or anything else. No one is anymore special than anyone else. I wasn't raised that way and neither were my kids. History is history, you teach the good with the bad and you teach it truthfully. Both sides!!! The problem becomes teaching an emotional side to it. Adding personal views. Emotion and personal views don't belong in teaching, only FACTS belong in teaching. Just Saying.

Reply
33
Charles Laubsch
3d ago

The author seems to think that if we follow the constitution, the slavery will be brought back and whites will rule the masses. Really?? Slavery would have been abolished in the constitution if it wasn’t for the southern colonies wanting to keep it. Those southern leaders later became the democrat party. The push to follow the constitution, is to limit the reach of the federal government. They have pushed their way into state matters and try to dictate laws when they have no jurisdiction. The liberals use slavery to scare the masses. Our society has evolved so much in 200 years, that slavery should not be spoken unless learning it in history class.

Reply(10)
12
Viva Satire!
3d ago

When you are Anti-Woke you are against Racial and Social Justice, displaying your Racism and Bigotry which other Red State Americans will understand and approve of clearly.

Reply(23)
35
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hbcus#Race Relations#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Hbcu#Florida Agricultural#Famu#Universiti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC News

NBC News

421K+
Followers
51K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy