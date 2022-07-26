UBS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.11 billion in its second quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.99 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.92 billion, which missed Street forecasts.

