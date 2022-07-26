'She's a miracle': Peoria native survives long odds after being shot in Chicago

PEORIA — She can't speak, walk, or breathe on her own, but Keyanna Jackson still lights up a room with her smile.

Her sunny disposition has endeared her to caregivers all the way from Peoria to Chicago, where she spent more than five months in a hospital after a drive-by shooting in November left her struggling for her life.

A 2011 graduate of Peoria High School, Jackson, 30, worked for Caterpillar in East Peoria and was just about to graduate from the licensed practical nurse program at Illinois Central College. Her goal was to become a registered nurse, and she had plans to enroll in St. Francis College of Nursing for spring classes.

'We believe in miracles'

Doctors didn’t hold out any hope on the evening of Nov. 20, when Jackson was brought in with bullet wounds to her neck and shoulder. In Chicago for a weekend of shopping, Jackson was a passenger in a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway when bullets rained down from another car. Jackson’s male companion, apparently the intended target of the shooting, escaped with only a hand injury, said Jackson’s mother, Kathy Jackson, who immediately jumped in a car and headed to Chicago after learning of the shooting.

“The doctors told us she’s not going to make it. She’s got bleeding on her brain, and her brain was without oxygen, and the type of injury that she had, nobody recovers from it," Kathy Jackson said. “If for some reason she does wake up, she’s going to be a vegetable.”

Kathy Jackson was not willing to accept that assessment, however. While waiting to see her daughter, Kathy Jackson prayed.

“The Lord let me know she was going to make it,” she said.

Keyanna Jackson’s heart stopped multiple times that night, but her mother held firm. When a doctor drew Kathy Jackson away from the large group of family and friends who had assembled in the hospital waiting room and asked if her daughter would want to live the rest of her life paralyzed and on a ventilator, Kathy Jackson did not waver.

“I told him, ‘I will never give up on my daughter. My daughter is a fighter. We believe in God, we believe in miracles. If I was in that situation, she wouldn’t give up on me. You all do what you are supposed to do, and the rest is in God’s hands.’”

Cry or cope? When cancer sent Peoria's Ronda Guyton into retirement, the choice was easy

Everybody loved her

It took several weeks for Keyanna Jackson to wake up, but pretty quickly her family could tell she was not intellectually disabled, as doctors had warned. She remembered everybody.

“She had the tube down her throat, so she couldn’t say much, but she knew we were there," Kathy Jackson said. "And as the days went on, she progressed a little more and a little more."

Eventually, Keyanna Jackson even recovered her memory of the trip to Chicago.

With a bullet still lodged in her spine at the neck, Keyanna Jackson is a quadriplegic. She can’t move anything below her neck, but she can move her head and makes full use of her facial muscles. Though her voice has been silenced, possibly by the tracheostomy tube, she manages to communicate well by moving her lips.

While many people in her situation would be angry or depressed, Keyanna Jackson maintained a positive attitude, her mother said.

“She always had a smile on her face, and was always in good spirits. She never said, ‘Why me? Why did this happen to me?’” Kathy Jackson said.

Keyanna Jackson’s positive attitude charmed her caregivers.

“Everybody loved her, every nurse on every floor, every housekeeper, every janitor,” her mother said.

On a warm day in mid-March, hospital staff did something they typically don’t do for a patient on a respirator — they took Keyanna Jackson outside to enjoy the day.

“I think there were like six people out there to support her,” Kathy Jackson said. “When they found out she was going outside, everybody wanted to come.”

Get more compelling stories like this: Subscribe to the digital Journal Star

A door opens

As Keyanna Jackson’s condition stabilized, there came a point when she no longer needed to be hospitalized, but because she was on a ventilator, she still needed skilled care. The family wanted to bring her home, but the only nursing home the insurance company would pay for was in the Chicago area, Kathy Jackson said.

“There are not too many places in Peoria that would accept people on ventilators. The only one was Kindred, and the insurance company wouldn’t pay for her to go to Kindred because she can’t be rehabilitated,” her mother said. “Every door was closed to us.”

Kathy Jackson continued to pray, and in May a door opened.

“One day, we were sitting there and the trauma doctors came around and they said, ‘We got some good news. You might be going to OSF,'” Kathy Jackson said.

The doctors had learned about a little-known procedure that can help patients like Keyanna Jackson get off a ventilator, and it just so happened that a pair of pediatric surgeons at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois perform the procedure on both children and adults. And because the procedure had the potential to improve Keyanna’s condition, suddenly the insurance company was willing to pay for her recovery at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

More: Pekin man was so sick from COVID-19, his doctors wanted to pull the plug. Then he survived

More like breathing naturally

An ambulance brought Keyanna Jackson home to Peoria, and on May 4 she had tiny wires threaded into her abdomen. Hooked to an abdominal pacer, the wires deliver an electronic stimulus that prompts the diaphragm muscles to contract, drawing air into the lungs.

“We take breathing for granted,” said Dr. Charles Aprahamian, co-founder of the Diaphragm Pacing Program at Children’s Hospital of Illinois. “We generate the muscle contraction without thinking about it. Our brain does it for us. For patients with respiratory failure — the device is FDA approved in adults with spinal cord injury and ALS — they can’t do that. The device stimulates the diaphragm muscle directly and creates negative pressure breaths.”

The device was developed specifically for actor Christopher Reeve, who suffered the same type of spinal cord injury as Keyanna Jackson. It provides a better option for people who can no longer breathe on their own. A ventilator works by pushing air into the lungs. It's an unnatural process that can lead to problems over time. The abdominal pacer helps people breathe more normally, and will lessen the chance of infections and pneumonia. While she will likely still need a tracheostomy for emergencies, Keyanna Jackson will probably be able to downsize the device in her throat, which will ease eating and may even allow her to speak again, said Aprahamian.

'He really loved making fried chicken': A Peoria cook's life is cut short in hit-and-run

A financial hardship

Needless to say, the crisis has been financially draining for a family of modest means. They have been greatly aided by the kindness of others. Kathy Jackson’s hotel bill, initially $200 a night, was paid for by donations. When the hotel manager found out about the family’s situation, the bill was reduced to $49 a night.

“The hotel helped us out so much,” said Kathy Jackson.

And while insurance pays for most of Keyanna Jackson’s care and supplies now that she is home, it doesn’t pay for everything. Because of this, Kathy Jackson’s sister, Swannita Brown, created a Facebook post asking for help.

“She is too young for Medicare and too old for children’s assistance. Please help us. Keyanna do not want to go into a nursing home because of lack of equipment at her home ... so let’s make it happen for her. Please, anything would help,” Brown wrote.

Another family member set up a GoFundMe account, Keyanna’s Road to Recovery .

Keyanna Jackson was home for three weeks until an infection sent her back to the hospital last week. Not long after getting there, she was asking when she could go home, her mother said.

Home is definitely where Keyanna wants to be, and Kathy Jackson went to great lengths to make that possible. She gave up her bedroom because it was the only one big enough to hold the new hospital bed and all the necessary equipment. There are still things that need to be done to the home to better accommodate an invalid — Kathy Jackson is trying to figure out how to pay for a ramp to make it easier getting her daughter in and out of the house.

Now in charge of her daughter’s 24/7 care, Kathy Jackson is delighted to have her oldest child home. Keyanna Jackson is a miracle. None of her doctors thought she would come this far, said her mother, who plans to keep beating the odds.

“One of her doctors in Chicago said he’s only ever seen one other person walk out of here on a ventilator, and they had money.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 309-370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'She's a miracle': Peoria native survives long odds after being shot in Chicago