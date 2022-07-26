ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI

