Canon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Canon Inc. (CAJ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $430.8 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.29 billion in the period.

Canon shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

