Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co Elections Board says independent candidates can be on School Board ballots

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
oconee courthouse (Picasa 3.0)

The Oconee County Board of Elections says independent candidates for School Board Ryan Repetske and Melissa Eagling can appear on election ballots in November. The Elections Board verified the signatures on petitions the political hopefuls submitted last week, doing so in a special session Monday in Watkinsville.

Repetske and Eagling will face Republicans Amy Parrish and Ryan Hammock in the November 8 general election, which are now 15 weeks away. The winners will represents Posts 2 and 3 on the Oconee County Board of Education.

