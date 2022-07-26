ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo pleads guilty to driving while impaired

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LGks_0gt13qNu00
Hope Solo won two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup as keeper for the US national team.

The former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and said she was “slowly coming back” after receiving care at an inpatient alcohol treatment programme after her arrest in late March.

Solo was found passed out behind the wheel of her car in a parking lot in North Carolina on 31 March and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanour child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest.

The charges of misdemeanour child abuse and resisting arrest were voluntarily dismissed, her attorney, Chris Clifton, said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Forsyth District judge Victoria Roemer gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days, the paper reported. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

“I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with two-year old twins,” she wrote in a social media post.

“While I’m proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I understand what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become. The upside of making a mistake this big is that the hard lessons are learned quickly, and at times, very painfully.”

The 40-year-old went on to thank her family, friends, fans, legal team and workers at the treatment facility. “I continue to be a student of the greatest school called life and I will continue to learn and grow from these experiences,” she said.

“I will continue to gain empathy, knowledge, and stories to share. I consider this a gift to pass it on to others because pain shared is pain lessened.”

Solo, widely considered one of the greatest female goalkeeper’s to play the game, helped the US win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup. She was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in late April but asked for the ceremony to be postponed.

Comments / 46

Charles Ridgeway
3d ago

Glad to hear her own her bad decisions and struggle.Glad to hear her say she was putting in the work and rehabilitating. None of us are flawless. Sounds like she loves being a parent.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Maternity#The Winston Salem Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The Guardian

376K+
Followers
89K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy