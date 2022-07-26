Ottawa County's COVID cases up 35%; Ohio cases up 8.8%

New coronavirus cases increased 8.8% in Ohio in the week ending Sunday as the state added 26,610 cases. The previous week had 24,465 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 29th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 3.08% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ottawa County reported 81 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 60 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,230 cases and 141 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gallia County with 505 cases per 100,000 per week; Scioto County with 491; and Lawrence County with 469. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cuyahoga County, with 2,817 cases; Franklin County, with 2,710 cases; and Hamilton County, with 2,093. Weekly case counts rose in 63 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit counties.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Franklin County, with 2,710 cases from 2,818 a week earlier; in Warren County, with 539 cases from 611; and in Medina County, with 317 cases from 365.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, five people were reported dead.

A total of 2,918,366 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,981 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,317

The week before that: 1,969

Four weeks ago: 1,587

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,961

The week before that: 70,927

Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.