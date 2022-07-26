Forecast: Stormy through sunset

It was another hot and muggy day with temperatures ranging in the 90s while feeling like the triple digits!

We started to see scattered showers and storms pop up at lunch time which moved toward the NW and became more widespread through the afternoon. For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we’ll continue to see scattered downpours until we lose the afternoon heating. Some of these storms will be producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

By tomorrow, some drier air will move in, which will make rain chances more isolated compared to the widespread rain we’re seeing today.

By the end of the week, Saharan Dust will move overhead and will dry out the atmosphere. We will hardly see a drop of rain heading into the weekend!

Temperatures will be ranging in the low to mid 90s through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

There are no active storms in the Atlantic and no areas of concern either. No development is expected for the next five days.